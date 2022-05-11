Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.04% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNWB. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 12,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,236. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.