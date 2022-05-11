Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Sterling Construction accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 148,667 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

