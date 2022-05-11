Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

BWMN traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 43,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $1,273,240. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.