Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,270 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of The Shyft Group worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $812.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.