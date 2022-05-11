Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.90% of FS Bancorp worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. 698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

