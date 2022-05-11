Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.86% of Riverview Bancorp worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

