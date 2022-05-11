Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manitex International worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

MNTX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 12,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Coffey purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

