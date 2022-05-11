Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. inTEST accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.18% of inTEST worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

inTEST stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,370. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

