Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Photronics comprises 2.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.36% of Photronics worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,781 shares of company stock worth $476,318. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 1,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,664. The stock has a market cap of $935.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

