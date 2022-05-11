Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.54% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.