Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.71% of NN worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $5,969,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NN by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NN by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 8,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.85. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 362,914 shares of company stock valued at $959,641 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NN Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.