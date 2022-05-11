Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 43,861 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

