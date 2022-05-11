Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Sells $78,025.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 297,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,219. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

