Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

