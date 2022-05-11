PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.