PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
