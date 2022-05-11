Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 3,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

