Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,313,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $364.60. 297,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $362.91 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

