Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,498 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 368,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217,125. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

