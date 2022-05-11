Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,831,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 926,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $319.06 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.