Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 152,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

