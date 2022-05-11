Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 911.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,904,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,347,000 after buying an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. 482,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.