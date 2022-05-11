Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.67 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Oxen has a total market cap of $26.67 million and $731,728.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,029.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.25 or 0.07296978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00234686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00679234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.00527978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00068376 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,256,904 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

