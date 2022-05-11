Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TSE:OVV traded up C$2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$59.71. 457,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,331. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 15.5800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.