Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 356.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,679 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.43% of Overstock.com worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

