OTR Global Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Positive

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 475,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

