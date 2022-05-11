Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.65. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

