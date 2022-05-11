Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.49. Oscar Health shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 6,752 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

