Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OFIX stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.96. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

