Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 1,150,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

