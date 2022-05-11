Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 1,150,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.