Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.00

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $899.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.64.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

