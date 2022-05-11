Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

