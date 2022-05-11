OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 730,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $389.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

