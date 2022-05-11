OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,800 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after purchasing an additional 376,909 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. 56,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

