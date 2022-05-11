OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 274 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 756,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after buying an additional 94,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 125,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

