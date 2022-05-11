OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,334 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup dropped their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,060. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

