OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 178 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,963.60. 3,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,031.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

