OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

