OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,818. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,826. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.55 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

