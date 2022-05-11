OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.75 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

