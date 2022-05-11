OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. 1,218,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

