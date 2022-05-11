OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,324. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

