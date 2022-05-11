OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 140,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

