OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,692 shares of company stock worth $19,406,794. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

