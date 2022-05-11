OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 73 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,469. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.31 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

