OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,665 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,657. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

