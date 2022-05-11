OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,501 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.2% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.26. 34,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

