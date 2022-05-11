OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. 26,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

