OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,405 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 128,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,706. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

