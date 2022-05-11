Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

