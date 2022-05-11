Oppenheimer Comments on DURECT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20).

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 56.80% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.